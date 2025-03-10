Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Acquires New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Match Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

