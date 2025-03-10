General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Increased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.7 %

GD stock opened at $271.82 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.87 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.78.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.