Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $136.85 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.35 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

