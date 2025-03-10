GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 26.4% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) rose 26.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.77 ($0.02). Approximately 7,775,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 970% from the average daily volume of 726,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.11. The company has a market cap of £5.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

