Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTES
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gates Industrial Price Performance
NYSE GTES opened at $19.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $23.85.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Gates Industrial Company Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gates Industrial
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.