Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 35.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTES opened at $19.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

