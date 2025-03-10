Gala Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $622.36 million and $84.41 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 39,897,211,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,873,051,391 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is a decentralised platform founded by Eric Schiermeyer in 2019, aiming to revolutionise the gaming industry by granting players true ownership of in-game assets and a voice in game development. The GALA token serves as the ecosystem’s utility token, facilitating in-game transactions, rewarding node operators, and enabling governance participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

