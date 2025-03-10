G2 Capital Management LLC OH Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,111,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,918 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 826,259 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 526,790 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9,215.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 381,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.