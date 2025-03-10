FWG Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FWG Holdings LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Home Depot by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $376.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

