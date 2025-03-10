Frontier (FRONT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.48 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 138% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 129% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $6,560.66 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,145.20 or 0.99814303 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,916.87 or 0.98339715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,792,839 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

