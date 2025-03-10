Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 184.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,340,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,194,000 after purchasing an additional 425,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,417,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in FOX by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 851,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 964,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in FOX by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 919,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

