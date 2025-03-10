Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.73 and last traded at $95.67. Approximately 247,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,480,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 221.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 333,338 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,003,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

