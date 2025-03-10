Fairscale Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Fairscale Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 805,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at about $23,686,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $49.43 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

