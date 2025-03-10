Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total transaction of $6,585,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,835.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,869.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,982.96. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

