Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,237,000 after purchasing an additional 700,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

