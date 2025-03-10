EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CAO Sells $73,540.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $73,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $664,250.05. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,285.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

