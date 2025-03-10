Etsy (ETSY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2025 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $105.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

1/29/2025 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

ETSY stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $48.82. 2,220,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,445. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,309,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 183.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,421,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,751,000 after purchasing an additional 235,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after purchasing an additional 522,111 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,748,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

