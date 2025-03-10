Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,651 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of inTEST worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 117,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get inTEST alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INTT. Northland Capmk raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

inTEST Stock Performance

inTEST stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.90. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. inTEST had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Company Profile

(Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.