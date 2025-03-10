Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.