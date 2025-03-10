Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 250,000 Shares

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$172,500.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 139,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,033.50.

On Thursday, February 27th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 150,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,745.00.

On Friday, February 14th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 178,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$133,215.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 218,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,089.10.

On Monday, February 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 400,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,640.00.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Down 1.4 %

ERD stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 60,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,552. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$0.79.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

