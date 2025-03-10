Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

ELS opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

