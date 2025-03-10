EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$122.80.

EQB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark lowered shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

TSE:EQB opened at C$98.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.07. EQB has a 12-month low of C$78.24 and a 12-month high of C$114.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

