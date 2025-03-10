EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 4,390 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,157,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

VIOV stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.