EPIQ Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,280 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,794 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,686,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,149,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,525.8% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 435,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 423,100 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IBIT opened at $49.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
