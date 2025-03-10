Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

EPD opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

