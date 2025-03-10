Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 14,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 15,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.