Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,209,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,787,000 after acquiring an additional 294,685 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 774.0% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 959,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,958,000 after buying an additional 849,992 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $118.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

