Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $34.15-34.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.46. 2,139,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,733. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.36. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

