Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 48,165 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,165 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Korn Ferry stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,096.56. This represents a 22.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
KFY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
