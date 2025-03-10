Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Carter’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.62%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.