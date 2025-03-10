Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.68 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 802,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,690,000 after acquiring an additional 84,948 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $90,955,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

