Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.42 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPT opened at $121.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $127.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.56.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

