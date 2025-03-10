Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 31,742 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,045 shares of company stock worth $7,752,423. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

