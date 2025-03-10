Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,164.36. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,134.22. This represents a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,464 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $315.91 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $221.53 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

