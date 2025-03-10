Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 149,700 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,479,000 after buying an additional 167,069 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

