eBay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 17,877 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical volume of 11,979 call options.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,524 shares of company stock worth $1,390,509. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 794.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5,091.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. eBay has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

