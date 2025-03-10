E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 794,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
Shares of TSHA opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $358.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSHA
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
