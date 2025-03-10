E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,899,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.24.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $859.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $923.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $908.05.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 219.42%.

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total value of $308,168.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,319.60. This represents a 19.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total value of $1,246,028.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

