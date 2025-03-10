E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,607 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,535,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,882,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,186,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,007,000 after buying an additional 481,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,953,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $114,583 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

