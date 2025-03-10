E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $344.81 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $279.00 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

