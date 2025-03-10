Dymension Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $80.38 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Dymension has a market cap of $80.38 million and $42.59 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,578.72 or 1.00437239 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,908.86 or 0.99622514 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dymension launched on February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,042,143,294 coins and its circulating supply is 248,821,545 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,042,124,117 with 248,619,479 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.31474104 USD and is down -7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $26,245,932.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

