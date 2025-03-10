Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $572,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $147.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

