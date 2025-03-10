Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTG. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6,227.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

