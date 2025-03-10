Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 16.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after buying an additional 160,268 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 446,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $2,560,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,898.67. The trade was a 56.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,565. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

