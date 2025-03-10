Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2619 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.