Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after buying an additional 3,371,186 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,838,000 after buying an additional 3,225,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,167,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after buying an additional 747,390 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 9,471.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 747,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 739,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

