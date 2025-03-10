Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after buying an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 28,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 116,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $167.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.33. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $119.31 and a 12 month high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.