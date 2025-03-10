Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Position Lifted by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $52.78 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

