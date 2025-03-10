Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Increased by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,740,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,111,000. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFUS stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

