Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Position Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,333 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,391,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,160,000 after acquiring an additional 213,916 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 651,492 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,047,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,671,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after acquiring an additional 609,036 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.37 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

