Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $26.36 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

